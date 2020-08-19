Elbit Systems Awarded $27M Contract for Air-to-Air Combat Training Systems from Indian Navy

Elbit Systems announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $27 million to supply air-to-air combat training systems for the Navy of a South Asian Country.

The contract will be performed over a two-year period, to be followed by three years of availability-based maintenance. The contract calls for the supply of EHUD Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (EHUD ACMI) systems, to be operated from the Navy’s shore bases as well as onboard aircraft carriers.

EHUD ACMI offers advanced air-to-air combat training capabilities, including features such as real-time hit notification and removal, real-time electronic warfare and air-to-air weapons delivery, simulation and advanced debriefing. The system supports an unlimited number of live networked participants, through Elbit Systems’ data-link protocol that also allows interoperability with existing EHUD ACMI systems operated by the customer. The EHUD ACMI training systems are currently operated by numerous Air Forces across four continents, including several NATO countries.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division commented: “We are proud to supply advanced combat training capabilities to the customer’s Navy, following the successful operation of these systems by its Air Force. Elbit Systems is the Israel Defense Forces’ training and simulation house and our continued investment in this area together with the extensive operational experience we have accumulated, enable us to stay well ahead of the curve, also to the benefit of our international customers.”