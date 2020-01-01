Eight refugees from Sindh in Pakistan receive Indian Citizenship in Rajasthan

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In a first development after the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act, eight Pakistani citizens who were living in Kota since 2000 were given Indian citizenship on Monday after they received a certificate from the District Collector of Kota. According to sources, they had fled Sindh district of Pakistan after being religiously persecuted.

When asked about the same, the people who have been granted citizenship said that they’re very happy about it. They also said that Sindh is not a place where minorities can stay and that they had no other option but to flee from there and come to India. They expressed relief about the fact that now they can lead lives according to the Indian constitution as an Indian citizen.

One of them said, “We came here because our families are already here. We are very thankful to India for giving us citizenship. I am so happy and I have no words to express it.” Another one said, “We have been living here since 20-25 years. We have never faced any problems here. And all the Sindhis living there want to come to India. We are very happy here. We have not faced any kind of problem here until now.” He further said that they were supported by everyone even before they became citizens of India.

However, this move has been brought after the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that CAA and NRC would not be implemented in the state. Meanwhile, the local administration called it a routine process of granting citizenship. It is also being said that since most of the Hindu migrants in Pakistan have connections in Rajasthan, there is immense pressure being put on the Chief Minister, by the people waiting to get the Indian citizenship, to consider the implementation of the Act in the state.