Eight militants surrendered during encounters in Kashmir this year: J&K Police

| By

SOURCE: DHNS

Jammu and Kashmir police Wednesday said eight militants surrendered during encounters with security in the Valley this year, out of which five took place this month.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one good thing happening this year has been surrenders taking place during live encounters. “This year so far, eight militants surrendered during encounters of which five happened in October alone,” he said, and termed it a “welcome development.”

While reiterating appeal to the local militants to return and join the mainstream, he said, “I once again urge the youth who have picked up arms to return back to the mainstream and live with their families.”

The J&K police and the Army, of late, have started a surrender policy for the local youth, where parents of the trapped militants are called to the encounter site to convince them to surrender.

To a query that encounters are taking place in Srinagar and the in city’s outskirts, he said, it was because of the smooth flow of intelligence inputs and other technical information. “Police have a good network in the city,” he said.