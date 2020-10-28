Eastern Ladakh gets first snowfall of the season even as China ramps ups troop deployment

With harsh weather conditions expected to set in soon, India and China have intensified talks over the disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China has upped troop deployment along the border areas even as Eastern Ladakh experienced its first snowfall of the season on Monday.

On October 26, the upper reaches of most mountains in and around the area recorded moderate to heavy snowfall. The areas of Depsang plains have been greeted with heavy snowfall, and areas of Pangong Tso have faced moderate to low snowfall.

India Today OSINT team reports through latest satellite images and ground reports the present situation in Eastern Ladakh.

Depsang areas

The entire area of Depsang plains looks completely white on latest satellite images from Sentinel. However, the snow also brings to light very important aspects of continuous induction of Chinese troops in this sector and the continuous encroachment of Indian areas by the People’s Liberation Army.

The PLA had begun new troop induction from the last week of August, which has continued till now. Construction of new modular barracks that started on October 12 continues as seen on latest satellite images.

A large number of troops and equipment are observed about 12 kms east of PLA post Tianwendian. A radar post constructed last year is still occupied. It seems to be air defence early warning radar emplacements.

Areas near an old Tianwendian post have also been improved and new tents and equipments, especially air defence equipments, are observed in this area. The old radar location is being upgraded, with more radar emplacements under construction.

Pangong Tso area

Pangong Tso areas also have received moderate to low snowfall on October 26 for the first time this season. The areas north of Pangong Tso have got snow on the upper reaches as seen on latest satellite images.

Snow on areas along the lake has probably melted. Snow on the southern bank of Pangong Tso can be seen on satellite images of Sentinel dated October 26. The Kailash range is completely covered with clouds but clearings among the clouds indicate snowfall.

Weather reports too suggest a sudden drop in temperatures, which is further confirmed by ground reports. Other parts of Kashmir such as Drass too witnessed intermittent snowfall and a cold wave.

The fresh snowfall adds another challenge for thousands of troops deployed along the LAC, as night temperatures are already below freezing points. Winter arrangements are already in place for the Indian Army, and it will be interesting to see whether the PLA tones down its aggressive posturing in the backdrop of harsh weather conditions.