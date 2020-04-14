During the lock down, a Chinese woman found in Varanasi’s apartment, disclosed to be declared Manipuri

A shocking case has been revealed in Varanasi amid the ongoing lockdown to prevent the corona virus epidemic. Here, a case of a young woman from China who came to India via Nepal, was told to be from Manipur and kept in an apartment. As soon as the information was received, the police reached there and questioned the Chinese woman.

The girl, who hails from China, stayed in a hotel in Dashashwamedh, Varanasi. After the lock-down was announced, the hoteliers vacated the room on 21 March itself. After this, the Chinese woman contacted Sambit Chaturvedi, the apartment owner of Saket Nagar, through a guide and she moved into the flat on 22 March. Malik kept the people of the apartment stating that she was a Manipuri girl. The owner hired the woman at the behest of the guide, but neither informed the local Lanka police station nor informed the foreign registration office.

The matter opened when it came to renewing the girl’s visa. For this, when the woman pressurized the owner, the information reached the ears of LIU and the Lanka police station came to know about it.

As soon as the news came, the police immediately reached there and investigation began. Inspector Lanka said that the woman was completely safe. The room was given by the landlord during the lock-down, but his stay was not reported to the police. Action will be taken against the landlord on the orders of the higher authorities. The document of the woman’s document is being examined and medical examination is also being done.