Drone spotted at International Border in J&K’s RS Pura sector; flies back to Pakistan after BSF firing

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Adrone from Pakistan was spotted flying at the International border in Jammu and Kashmir’s RS Pura sector on Saturday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday. The drone was spotted at the International Border in Arnia area.

The BSF also said the drone went back to Pakistan after its security personnel fired at it. A search operation has also been launched in the area. “A drone was sighted at the international border in Arnia area of RS Pura Sector in Jammu and Kashmir last night. It went back towards Pakistan after alert BSF troops fired on it,” BSF said.

A week ago, a flying object was spotted near the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Pooch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The object was seen flying over the Indian territory.

Last month, the Indian Army had shot down Pakistan Army quadcopter along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Keran sector.