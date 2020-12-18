Drone module : 4 cell phones seized from 4 jail inmates

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

Days after busting a “drone module” allegedly involved in smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border, the police have booked two peddlers for running the racket through mobile phones from the Amritsar Central Jail.

The accused have been identified as Simranjit and Surjit Masih. The duo was booked following a tip-off provided by Lakhbir Singh, alias Lakha, of Chak Mishri Khan village, and Bachittar Singh of Guru Amar Dass Avenue, who were arrested by the Amritsar (Rural) police in the drone module racket.

The police had recovered a heavy-duty quadcopter drone with a full-supporter stand and one SkyDroid T10 2.4GHz 10CH FHSS transmitter, along with mini receiver and camera support from Lakhbir and Bachittar.

The jail authorities seized six mobile phones during the search operation, besides Simranjit and Surjit, mobile phones were also recovered from Sarabjit Singh and Vikramkjit Singh, while two cell phones were found abandoned in dustbins.

The police have registered a case under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act against the accused.

Investigations were under progress to ascertain how they managed to sneak in the prohibited material inside the high security jail complex.

Investigating Officer Sarabjit Singh, in-charge, Fatehpur police chowki, said the accused would be brought on production warrant.