DRDO’s OBOGS developed for LCA-Tejas will now save Critically ill Patients

Indigenous On-Board Oxygen Generating System (OBOGS) Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the Tejas Mk2 program now will be used to fight the Chinese Virus affected Patients as DRDO has now proposed to use them as oxygen generation plant for Critically ill Patients.

DRDO believes that the modified OBOGS system developed to produces oxygen inside the aircraft can be used to refill an Oxygen Gas Cylinder in Hospitals for patients who are in critical care units.

idrw.org has been informed that DRDO will start product demonstration of the lightweight OBOGS system which just weighs 14.5kgs to refill an Oxygen Gas Cylinders in Hospitals so that oxygen generation capability in far fetched areas can be maintained in light of the possible shortage of Oxygen Gas Cylinders.

