DRDO’s food lab readying RTE meals, ‘just in case’

SOURCE: Bangalore Mirror

Rice, chapatis, curry, sweet and tea is on the menu; it will be served if there’s food shortage ,Though at present there is no large- scale shortage of food across the country even as the Covid-19 crisis rages on, laboratories involved in food research are gearing up to ensure that ready-to-eat food is available, if a worst case scenario occurs and there is a shortage.

Mysuru- based DRDO constituent lab, Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) which has been developing packaged rations for the armed forces for many decades, is ensuring that its Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) would be available if there is a shortage of fresh food.

“DRDO has been traditionally supplying food for the armed forces. The MREs are consumed by the armed forces personnel when freshly cooked food cannot be supplied in remote or far-flung areas where they are deployed. Similarly, we are working to ensure that there is supply of these MREs, if fresh food is not available due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis,” AK Singh, director general (life sciences), DRDO told Bangalore Mirror.

Singh said that the MREs can be supplied to those who are employed in the health care and essential services sector.“Supply of hygienic food is important in the present crisis, the ready to eat food developed by us adheres to this aspect. Our MREs are easy to transport and can be served to people who are employed in the health care and essential services sector,” he said.

Typically, one MRE consists of rice, chapatis, vegetarian/non-vegetarian curry, sweet, tea etc. Singh said that the ready to eat food would focus on energy and palatability.