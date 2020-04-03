DRDO uses ‘tech for submarine’ to make special suits for medical staff fighting coronavirus

| By

SOURCE: TNN

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made a bio suit for medical professionals to help them fight coronavirus disease. Interestingly, the bio suit made by DRDO has a unique feature. The DRDO has prepared a special sealant as an alternative to seam sealing tape based on the sealant used in submarine applications, it said.

The special sealant used for submarine applications is required because as per DRDO, the bio suit production in India by its industry partners and other industries are being hampered due to non-availability of seam sealing tapes.“Presently, bio suits prepared using this glue for seam sealing by an industry partner has cleared the test at Southern India Textile Research Association (SITRA) Coimbatore. This can be a game changer for the textile industry. The DRDO can mass produce this glue through industry to support the seam sealing activity by suit manufacturers,” it added.

“M/s Kusumgarh Industries is producing the raw material, coating material, with the complete suit being manufactured with the help of another vendor. The current production capacity is 7,000 suits per day. Another vendor is being brought in with experience in garment technology and efforts are on to ramp up the capacity to 15,000 suits per day,” DRDO said in a press statement.

As far as effectiveness of the bio suit is concerned, DRDO claims that the suit has been prepared with the help of the industry and subjected to rigorous testing for textile parameters as well as protection against synthetic blood. The protection against synthetic blood exceeds the criteria defined for body suits by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).