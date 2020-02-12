DRDO to train state teams for avalanche rescue

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

In a public-outreach venture, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will train quick-response teams (QRTs) of state governments to undertake safety and rescue operations in mountainous areas hit by avalanches or snow storms. The first such programme is scheduled to be conducted by DRDO’s Snow and Avalanche Studies Establishment (SASE) at Manali from this week for a 30-member contingent deputed by the Himachal Pradesh Government.

“We had received a request from the Himachal Pradesh Government to train their QRTs,” Naresh Kumar, Director SASE said.

“Though we have been training Army teams to operate in avalanche-prone area for the past many years, this is the first such programme for a state government. It is a new beginning and can be extended to other hill states as well,” he added.

The state government team would comprise members drawn from the police, home guards and local civil defence volunteers. They would be taught safety procedures and precautions to be undertaken while moving in areas facing threat of avalanche, undertaking rescue operations and extracting trapped persons in case of an avalanche and he use of detection, rescue and communication equipment, both theoretically as well as practically in snow-bound areas.