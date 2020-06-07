DRDO to resume key pending Missile tests after monsoon

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

Key Missile tests that were canceled due to Covid-19 situation in the country scheduled for March and April will likely now be rescheduled and will happen after monsoon is over by DRDO. As informed to idrw.org, the Extended version of MR-SAM and BrahMos-ER were some of the key missile tests which were delayed due to the Covid-19 situation and also due to Non-Availability of Russian and Israeli team at the launch site.

All Experimental Missile launches are avoided at Monsoon period between June to August usually when the missile launch pads at Eastern India, see very heavy rains during this period. While all Missile system developed by DRDO is All-weather systems, due to their experimental nature such missile is not tested in adverse weather conditions to avoid any undue incidents at the launch pads which can damage the surrounding areas were civilian population exists.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes