DRDO successfully flight-tests Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo ‘SMART’

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on Monday, successfully flight-tested supersonic missile assisted release of ‘SMART’ torpedo. The system, Supersonic Missile Assisted Release of Torpedo (SMART) was successfully flight-tested on Monday at 11.45 am from Wheeler Island off the coast of Odisha, DRDO said.

“This launch and demonstration are significant in establishing anti-submarine warfare capabilities,” the Ministry of Defence stated, agencies reported.

Congratulating the defence research agency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that achievement is a major ‘technology- breakthrough’ for India’s capability in anti-submarine warfare (ASW). “DRDO has successfully flight-tested Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART. This will be a major technology breakthrough for stand-off capability in anti-submarine warfare. I congratulate DRDO & other stakeholders for the achievement,” Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

Another step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also welcomed the development as an achievement in light of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “Successful flight test of Supersonic Missile assisted release of Torpedo, SMART, is a big technology breakthrough in anti-submarine warfare. Congratulations to @DRDO_India scientists for this rare feat. Another firm step towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said in a tweet.

The latest feat by DRDO may be viewed on a backdrop of a series of milestones by India’s premier defence research agency in the recent past.

Last week, DRDO successfully test-fired a laser-guided anti-tank missile (ATGM) from MBT Arjun. This was the second such successful test within a short span of few days, defence sources had said earlier. The agency also carried out a successful testfire of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Integrated Test Range at Balasore last week.

“Today’s successful launch has paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realising Atma Nirbhar Bharat pledge,” a statement from the Defence Ministry had said. The achievements have earned DRDO accolades from the country’s political leadership including PM Modi, who congratulated DRDO for its contribution towards strengthening India’s defences.