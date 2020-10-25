DRDO start porotype work on VL-SRSAM (Astra BVRAAM) for Indian Navy

Fresh Tender documents of 8 Cell A vertical launching system (VLS) for Vertically Launched -Short-range Surface Air to Missile ) A system based on Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile has begun. Previous tender documents had called for the interested parties to submit bids of VL-SRSAM missile integration Jig.

Fresh documents show that VL-SRSAM based on the Astra Mk1 BVRAAM will be getting a first-stage Booster motor for the initial launch and for the first time a TVC (Thrust Vector Control) nozzle has also been sported. VL-SRSAM will be a next-generation, ship-based, all-weather, air defence weapon system that will provide complete protection against all known and projected air targets Over 25 km and the addition of a first-stage Booster motor will ensure a 40km+ Interception range now.

idrw.org has been informed, that VL-SRSAM will be developed in two variants for Air Force and Indian Navy. The air force will get high mobility Truck-mounted canister based VL-SRSAM and the Navy will get Canister based VL-SRSAM for its frontline warships which will replace aging Israeli supplied Barak-1 Point Defence interceptor missiles which were procured after India ended its Tri-service Trishul SRSAM program in 2006 due to technical issues.

Indian Navy in 2019 had issued a Request For Proposal ( RFP ) to replace its Israeli Barak-1 air defense systems on Kamorta class corvettes but no foreign missile was selected and still many of the latest Kamorta-class ships like INS Kavaratti joined the Navy fleet recently come without any Point Defence System Missiles (PDSM) like Barak-1 or VL-SRSAM which is one of the serious handicaps for the Anti-Submarine Warfare ship.

