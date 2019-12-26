DRDO reveals India’s 350km XRSAM Air Missile Defence System

| By

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

DRDO for the first time has revealed details of the upcoming Air Missile Defence System which will be developed by Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) which is entrusted to develop a multi-disciplinary Missile System for India’s armed forces. DRDO website now has a section on the XRSAM program where it shared some interesting details along with the first graphics of the upcoming missile system.

XRSAM (eXtra Long Range Surface to Air Missile) Weapon system is been developed for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and according to DRDO, IAF has accepted the configuration offered by the DRDO with the capabilities to develop a Long Range Surface to Air Missile Weapon system to neutralize aircraft’s, Sea skimming Anti-ship missiles (AShM) and Ballistic missiles in the terminal stage.

DRDO has revealed that XRSAM Air Missile Weapon system will have a range of 350km against targets like Bombers, AWACS and Mid-Air refuellers which usually operate from the depth of its own air space and it will be able to take down fighter size targets at a 250km range which is quite similar to the 48N6E3 Surface to Air Missile system which India will be getting with Russian S-400 advanced air defense systems.

DRDO also says that the XRSAM Air Missile Weapon system will also be able to engage Stealth fighters and Ballistic Missile in the terminal stage. XRSAM Air Missile Weapon system will also come in Canister based transportable Truck based launcher system. DRDO is expected to start developmental trials of the new missile system in the next three years, while it preps to start developmental trials of the Akash-NG air defense system to supplement the MR-SAM air defense system developed with Israel.

India already has ordered Russian S-400 advanced air defense systems which will comprise 40N6E (400km) and 48N6E3 (250km) Surface to Air Missile system. XRSAM Air Missile Weapon system will supplement and will be slotted in between both S-400 and MR-SAM (70km) in the Indian Air Force. The naval version of the XRSAM for the Indian warships could also be developed to supplement the LR-SAM Anti-Air missile system integrated into major frontline warships.

