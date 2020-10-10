DRDO is not done Yet, More Missile launch window announced

India has issued yet another, Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a launch of an experimental flight vehicle in the Bay of Bengal for the period from 16-17 October 2020 as per information provided by Twitter user @detresfa_. Previous NOTAM for the test of India’s Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile with a strike range of 1,000 km has been kept for the period from 12-14 October 2020.

Indian Military watchers are counting on that it will be the first developmental test flight of most anticipated but long-delayed China-Centric ” Pralay” short-range. solid-fueled, surface-to-surface guided ballistic missile specifically designed and developed as a tactical missile system to be used in theater level conflicts like the Russian 9K720 Iskander and Chinese DF-12 M20 short-range surface-to-surface tactical missile.

Pralay has a range of around 500 km that can also carry a sizeable 800 kg payload towards its target. Pralay is a canisterized system with quasi-ballistic flight profiles that will come as a shot in the arm of Indian Military Planners for a conventional strike against the People’s Liberation Army Air Force(PLAAF) in various sectors along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Will have to wait to see if it is Pralay or some other missile system till then.

