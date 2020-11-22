DRDO flags off first Varunastra, a heavy weight torpedo

SOURCE: Bangaloremirror

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Saturday delivered the first Varunastra, a heavy weight torpedo, to the Indian Navy. Department of Defence R&D secretary and chairman of the DRDO Dr G Sateesh Reddy flagged off the delivery of the Varunastra at a ceremony held at BDL, Visakhapatnam Unit on Saturday.

Varunastra or the Heavy Weight Torpedo has been designed and developed by NSTL (Naval Science and Technological Laboratory), Visakhapatnam. BDL is manufacturing the torpedo at its Visakhapatnam unit for the Indian Navy. This product is also being offered for export.

BDL is associated with DRDO for its various Missile Programmes. BDL is the production agency for Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), for which, trials were conducted successfully recently.

BDL is also the Production Agency for Astra Air-to-Air Missile System and has commenced manufacturing. The missile system will be fully indigenous and has been developed by the DRDO for the Indian Air Force.

Sateesh also laid foundation for setting up of state-of-the-art Central Stores at BDL, Visakhapatnam. Project director, ship building centre, Vice Admiral K Srinivas, Dr. Samir V Kamat, Distinguished Scientist and Director General, Naval Systems & Materials (NS&M), DRDO, Dr OR Nandagopan, Outstanding Scientist & Director, NSTL were among those present.