DRDO can play crucial role in making India superpower, says Rajnath Singh

| By

SOURCE: MINT

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that the government wants to make India a superpower and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) can be pertinent in this endeavour.

Addressing the DRDO officials, Singh said that DRDO has tested many successful defence systems, including multirole fighter aircraft Tejas and ballistic missile systems, that have helped to increase the capability of India’s Armed forces.

“We want to make India a superpower and you (scientists) can play an important role in this,” Rajnath Singh said.

Amid the India-China standoff, the Defence Minister stated that “Challenges at our (northern and western) borders at this time also present a challenge to our resources. I am confident that our government, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make sure that there is no lack of resources at the borders.”

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat also spoke at the event. He said DRDO has helped the armed forces to become self-reliant to face the emerging challenges while adding that the country will win the future war with indigenously-developed weapons.

CDS General Rawat said, “For the past few years, DRDO has helped the armed forces to become self-reliant to face the emerging challenges ahead of the country. Currently, we are facing several challenges at the northern and western borders. The way in which we are heading towards self-reliance, it is pertinent for DRDO to keep working ardently in that direction.”

Besides the address to the DRDO officials, Rajnath Singh handed over Navy Chief- Indian Maritime Situational Awareness System, Air Force Chief- ASTRA MK- missile, and Army chief- Border Surveillance System (BOSS) made by DRDO.

Earlier on Thursday, the Defence Ministry had approved the procurement of weapons and military equipment worth ?28,000 crore including six airborne warning and control system aircraft for the Air Force.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.