DRDO begins work on indigenous Man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS)

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

State-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has started fabrication work on the Prototype of the first indigenous man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) as per tender documents available publicly and as informed to idrw.org. Indian Army’s $1.5 billion Very-Short-Range Air Defence, or VSHORAD program has been in shambles due to delays over complaints made by other competitors in the competition.

New MANPADS will have a Dual-band infrared homing seeker or multi-spectral optical seeker weighing less than 25 kilograms, with fire and forget capability. MANPADS will have the capability to engage aerial targets by day and night with an effective range of six kilometres, and height of engagement of more than 3000 meters.

MANPADS will be employed in varied terrains including high altitude areas, plains, desert areas, coastal areas, and maritime and in future a sea-based and ground-based short-range air-defense system to be mounted on various platforms as MBTs and Warships will also be designed as informed to idrw.org.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced on any websites without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copyright strikes