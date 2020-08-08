Drawing a line under the Kashmir conflict

SOURCE: GUARDIAN UK

One factor largely missing from your report on Kashmir (‘Our identity has been robbed’: life in Kashmir after a year of crisis, 5 August) is that not just India but both India and Pakistan accorded special status to their respective parts of Kashmir as a result of UN resolutions.

Pakistan, however, was the first to backtrack: first in 1963 when, under the Sino-Pakistan Agreement, it ceded a large portion of Kashmir’s territory to China, and then in May 2018 when it removed the special status accorded to Gilgit-Baltistan, thereby enabling China to build an economic corridor through the disputed territory (Gilgit-Baltistan) of Kashmir.

Now that both India and Pakistan have abolished Kashmir’s special status, is it not time that they ended the conflict by accepting the current line of control in Kashmir as an international border between the two countries?