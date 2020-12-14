Don’t stall UN meet on terrorism: Naidu

Nineteen years after the terror attack on Parliament, India has again pitched to have UN convention on terrorism that will define terrorism and its forms.

India has been piloting the proposal for adoption of a UN convention against terrorism. Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, while paying homage to security men who lost their lives in the attack on December 13, 2001, today said, “Countries with narrow geo-political and economic interests should not stall India’s efforts for a UN convention on terrorism. In the end, every country will be a loser to global terrorism.”

While many countries support India’s voice in this regard, there are some who are oblivious to the larger threats of terrorism out of narrow geo-political and economic considerations, he said.

December 13 was a stark reminder of the menace of terrorism and its professed antagonism to democratic values and economic aspirations, said Naidu, as he led the Parliamentarians in paying the homage.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla released the English and Hindi versions of a book titled ‘The Shaurya Unbound-Tales of Valour of the Central Reserve Police Force’ which includes the story of gallantry of those killed in action fighting against the dastardly attack on the Parliament.

The book is co-authored by Ms Nitu and M Dhinakaran, both DIGs in the CRPF. It brings forth details of operations along with valuable insights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh were among others who paid tributes.