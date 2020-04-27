Domicile prerequisite for post of J&K Bank MD

SOURCE: GREATER KASHMIR

Jammu and Kashmir government has made ‘domicile’ a prerequisite for appointment to the post of Managing Director J&K Bank advertised by the premier financial institution recently.

According to the Domicile Rule as defined by Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this month, a person residing in Jammu and Kashmir for at least 15 years will now be eligible to be a ‘domicile’ of the newly carved Union Territory. A senior J&K Bank official informed that all appointments in the Bank will be made according to the Domicile Law issued by the Union Home Ministry for J&K, which he said was evident from the advertisement notice issued for the post of MD J&K Bank.

J&K Bank has invited applications from professionals with experience in “mainstream banking sector” for filling up the key position.

According to advertisement notice, the candidate must be ‘domicile’ of J&K and should possess 15 year experience in mainstream banking sector with three years at the board level. The government will appoint the MD on recommendations of a screening committee which will hold interactions with suitable candidates, the notice reveals.