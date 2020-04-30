“Dismayed,” Says Rahul Gandhi As White House Unfollows PM Modi, President

| By

SOURCE: NDTV

Rahul Gandhi tweeted today that he was “dismayed” by the White House Twitter handle unfollowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. “I’m dismayed by the “unfollowing” of our President and PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note,” the Congress leader tweeted.

The White House, which has over 21 million followers, has unfollowed all Indian handles including that of the Prime Minister’s office and the Indian embassy in the US.

The White House account had started following PM Modi on April 10. He became the only world leader followed by the official Twitter handle of the US administration.

White House followed 19 Twitter handles at the time and all non-American accounts were Indian.

The rare move was viewed as a reflection of the bonhomie and good rapport shared by the Prime Minister and US President Donald Trump.

Among those on Twitter who had wondered about the White House’s move was Congress’s Gaurav Pandhi, a member of the party’s social media cell. “Why has White House unfollowed Prime Minister and President of India on Twitter,” he asked in several posts.