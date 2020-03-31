Disclose symptoms or face action: Army to its troops

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

The Indian Army has issued instructions telling it clearly to its entire 13-lakh strong force that a failure to report symptoms of Covid-19 disease shall attract action and be dealt for “breach of discipline” under the Army Act, 1950. The letter mentions what are the symptoms and situations that need to be disclosed by each member of the force. The Army instructions say any symptoms of cough, throat pain, fever and breathing trouble have to be reported to immediate superior official and also to medical screening at time of daily roll call or PT.

Contact with any Covid-19 positive relative or friend while on leave or temporary duty has also to be disclosed along with any travel to areas identified as Covid -19.

The Army Act is binding on all serving personnel and breach of discipline is serious offence. The Act says, “Anything prejudicial to good order and military discipline shall on conviction by court martial be liable to suffer imprisonment for a term which may extend to seven years or such less punishment.”

Besides, the Army has told its men and officers that those returning from leave will first report to the nearest station medical hospital or facility. All leaves have been automatically extended till April 15.

All persons suspected of Covid will not travel on their own. They have been advised to avail the demarcated transit facility. The movement from transit facility any place like command hospital will be coordinated by the ‘Operational Logistics’ wing under each command.

So far, the Army has had three positive cases. Persons under quarantine will be treated on duty, the Army said.