DIHAR conferred Defence Technology Spin-off Award for helping increase farm productivity in Ladakh

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR), Leh, has been conferred the Defence Technology Spin-off Award for the successful development of low-cost agro-animal technologies for Ladakh sector and translation of its research at the grassroots level.

It has also contributed significantly in increasing farm productivity, crop diversification and improving socio-economic condition of the tribal farmers in the trans-Himalayan Ladakh region.

Dr OP Chaurasia, Director, DIHAR received the award from the Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh during the DRDO Awards function at New Delhi.

The institute is engaged in research to enhance the agro-animal productivity and develop greenhouse technologies for high altitude for the availability of fresh food to troops in Ladakh, besides screening and identifying medicinal and aromatic plants to exploit them for use for defence purposes.