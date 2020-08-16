Dhoni Retires,Will He Join The Indian Army?

SOURCE: GIZMO SHEET

MS Dhoni the former Indian Captain and the captain of Chennai Super Kings has announced retirement from International cricket. This announcement has come to the prior commencement of IPL this year which will start in September 2020.

Dhoni has not played International Cricket from 2019 after India was knocked out of the 2019 World Cup in Semifinals. There were many speculations about Dhoni’s retirement and finally he has made it official by announcing his retirement. He will continue to play for IPL captaining Chennai Super Kings.

A lot of speculations are strife with the future plans of MS Dhoni. It is a well known fact that MS Dhoni has a lot of business endorsements, companies under his belt. He is also board member of India Cements. Apart from this, MS Dhoni’s love for the Indian Army is undoubtedly obvious. MS Dhoni holds the rank of an honorary lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army. During his break from International cricket when his sidelining began, MS Dhoni made a shocking move. MS Dhoni left his family during the break to serve the Indian Army in South Kashmir in July 2019. He was actively patrolling and was happy doing it.

Considering the past incident, there are a lot of speculations about MS Dhoni heading back to Kashmir to serve the nation. However, with IPL just around the corner, MS Dhoni is likely to join the forces after the mega event which is shifted to UAE this year.

MS Dhoni has a role model and a visible guide to several Indian players including Suresh Raina who announced his retirement today.