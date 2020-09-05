DG ITBP SS Deswal visits border posts, gives away awards to brave jawans in Eastern Ladakh

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Director General of ITBP, SS Deswal, on Friday (September 4) visited the ITBP Border Out Posts (BOPs) of Eastern Ladakh for the first time after the skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The DG, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), met the brave jawans deployed in the border areas and awarded them with the DsG Commendation Rolls and Discs for their gallant actions during the faceoffs and border skirmishes in the border areas that took place in May and June 2020 in Eastern Ladakh.

A total of 291 ITBP jawans, including 3 Dy Inspectors General, were honored by the DG during his week-long visit to respective locations. He appreciated the efforts of the field commanders and the ITBP jawans.

In the Sainik Sammelans organised for the awards, SS Deswal praised the jawans for their courage under challenges and adverse conditions. The ITBP had announced awards for these jawans on the eve of Independence Day, 2020.

During his visit to the Border Out Posts located on the borders of Ladakh last week, the DG went to meet the ITBP personnel deployed to safeguard the borders.

The DG reached out to most of the high altitude BOPs via land route; at some places by crossing 17,500 ft. The visit was primarily by road involving 10-12 hours travels every day for about 6 days. The DG spent 6 nights at the BOPs.

During his visit to the forward locations, the DG ITBP interacted and discussed with Field Commanders of ITBP and Army on various issues.

The DG appreciated ITBP jawans for their gallant acts displayed on the borders. He also praised ITBP troops for their bravery that they exhibited at the time of need and stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army, despite facing adverse conditions.

He also emphasized to maintain endurance and professional skills of the troops by rigorous training. The DG was accompanied by Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IG (HQ), Manoj Singh Rawat, IG (Operations), and Deepam Seth, IG, NW Frontier during the visit.