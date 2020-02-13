Developed and designed in India! Check deadly .338 sniper rifles

SOURCE: FE

For the first time ever an Indian company has managed to indigenously design and develop a complete make in India product for the Indian Armed Forces and which will be exported to a third country too. The Bangalore-based SSS Defence has indigenously designed and developed country’s very first sniper rifle platform as well as a family of weapon systems comprising a recon carbine, rapid engagement combat rifle, and a designated marksman rifle. The weapon systems being designed and developed in house are made to offer compact size, rugged build, and highly reliable features.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, Satish Machani, Promoter & MD SSS Defence, said “We are expecting to commence trials on the .338 sniper platform shortly.

Having undertaken the ground-up development of the weapon together with accessories and the optics, we are positioning ourselves as a full system provider. The Joint Venture (JV) that we have with Companies Brasileira de Cartuchos (CBC) Brazil for manufacturing ammunition also dovetails with our strategy to ensure that the forces benefit from sustained ammunition supplies. Most countries that have a sniping culture preserve the advantage primarily because there is no shortage of match grade ammunition.”

“The market for military exports – both of the end products (rifles, optics and ammunition) and critical components of firearms is one that we intend to focus on from day one. Again, since we own the technology on the weapon systems, we are not weighed down by limits set by foreign partners. On ammunition, CBC and our company have always believed in the regional potential and the India operation will complement CBC’s global supply chain,” said the Managing Director of the company.

The Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP)- 2016 emphasised importance of ‘Buy {Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)}’ to promote indigenous design and development of defence equipment. The IDDM is a strategic channel to achieve import substitution.

According to Machani, “We are clearly the first in the private sector to achieve the “design” ownership and over 80% content by cost (the floor is 50%) on a sniper rifle platform that complied with international standards. Needless to say, we are pragmatic. Many foreign competitors have the advantage of several decades of evolution and government sponsorship to boot. We have tried to do that in 3 years by capitalising on the latest in additive manufacturing, material science, simulation, prototyping and the manufacturing pedigree that our parent Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs brings.”

Adding, “Most importantly, we can add value in life cycle cost management and the provision of upgrades over a very long period. We hope that the Chief of Army Staff’s encouraging words on Indian industry’s prowess requiring trust will apply to our areas as well because we’re ready to go to business. I would also like to add that there can never be a silver bullet. The process starts with the indictment of a weapon and we’re indeed going to be better than everybody else at committing to that journey.”

The future infantry small arms & light weapons cover the full spectrum of small arms – both individual and crew-served weapons. These products are set to add new punch to the firepower of infantry squads, Special Forces units, and law enforcement teams. The company has been working on transformative products designed ground up like carbines, assault rifles, marksman & sniper rifles, and light machine guns.

As has been reported earlier, SSS Defence along with its strategic partner, CBC Global ammunition would be producing a range of standard small & medium calibre ammunition rounds in India in a newly-built factory coming up on an 80-acre land parcel in Andhra Pradesh.

The company has also a range of tactical & military optics which cover a suite of day vision and thermal imaging sights that are specially designed for professional long-range shooting and military/ law enforcement sniper teams respectively.

Presently there are tenders for over $ 5 billion in the pipeline for assault rifles, carbines, sniper rifles and light machine guns.