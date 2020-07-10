‘Despite Pakistan’s proxy war against J&K people, they repose faith in Indian democracy’: India at UN

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

India on Thursday lambasted Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and main-streaming terrorism as statecraft. India also iterated its stand on Jammu and Kashmir saying Pakistan’s vile efforts continue to fail in the Valley.

While speaking at the UNOCT Virtual Counter-Terrorism Week, Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism, MEA, said, “It is unfortunate that Pakistan, a sponsor of cross border terrorism, and the globally acknowledged fountainhead and pernicious cradle of terrorism, has once again used this forum for propagating its discredited narrative and making mischievous and scurrilous allegations against India.”

He went on to say that Pakistan continues to provide military and financial support to cross border terrorism but has denied the victims of terrorism their right to justice by not acting on the solid evidence given by India, especially in cases like 1993 Mumbai serial blasts and 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Shifting focus to Jammu and Kashmir, Singhvi asserted that J&K has been, is and will continue to remain an integral part of India and Pakistan should cease to covet it.

“What is portrayed by Pakistan is actually state-sponsored cross border terrorism. India reiterates that despite the continued proxy war and state-sponsored cross border terrorism raged by Pakistan against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have reposed their faith in the Indian democracy,” he said.

Referring to terrorism as the worst form of human rights abuse, Singhvi said: “Before preaching to others Pakistan must remember that terrorism is the worst form of human rights abuse. The world doesn’t need lessons on human rights from a country whose own citizens, as well as minorities, have never enjoyed true democracy.”

“The least Pakistan could do, therefore, is to look into its own sorry state of affairs and put its house in order before pointing fingers at others and spewing venom against the democratically elected Indian Government and its leaders,” said the MEA official before concluding his speech.