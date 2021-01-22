‘Desert Knight’ shows how quickly we have adapted to Rafale fighter jets: CDS Bipin Rawat

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The joint defence exercise between India and France in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Thursday witnessed the roaring Rafale fighter jets take to the skies alongside aerial beasts Sukhoi-30s and Mirages, and this, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat believes, is the most significant takeaway from the exercise.

Rawat observed that the Indo-French war games have showcased the ability of Indian Air Force pilots to quickly adapt to new combat aircraft fleet like the Rafale, and said that IAF is now in the same league as top air forces in the world.

After flying in an Airbus-330 Multirole Tanker Transport Aircraft at the exercise today, the senior most defence officer in the country stated that he was impressed with the way Indian pilots quickly learned how to manoeuvre and refuel from the French aircraft in the Indian skies.

“Today we have witnessed the exercise Desert Knight 2021 and the significance of this exercise is that the Rafale fighter which has been inducted recently in our Air Force and the French Rafale aircraft along with our (Indian) Su-30s, Mirages have trained together. We have shown how quickly we have adapted to the Rafale fighters. We have shown the French the capability of our pilots that they any quickly operationalise in any fighter at a very fast pace,” CDS Rawat said.

India and France are conducting the joint exercise in Jodhpur from January 20-24.

During his sortie in the French multirole aircraft, Rawat said that the aircraft “can ferry passengers, do mid-air refuelling and can also convert it into a medical facility for medical emergencies”.

“We also saw how our Rafales, Su-30s and Mirages were refuelling from it. The most important aspect was to see how quickly our pilots could learn to refuel from this aircraft. Our pilots have shown that they can adapt to training and learn very fast. The exercise has shown that the Indian Air Force is in the league of the topmost air forces of the world and not less than anyone in any way,” he said, according to news agency ANI.