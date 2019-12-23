Deployment of Indian Army’s integrated battle groups to be done soon

In order to facilitate rapid deployment with added firepower to take on potential enemies on its borders, the Indian Army has decided to reconstitute its standing forces into 12 modernized integrated battle groups (IBG’s). The reconstitution of the close to 12 lakh-strong standing Army is part of the restructuring process which was started in mid-2018, under which Army, organisationally and operationally, is being prepared to face future war imperatives.

The forces reassigned and reconstituted would be smaller but swifter with greater combat thrust with need-based presence of combat support, logistics and service units.

The first IBGs will be reconstituted from the three Corps covering the Western and Northern borders. A senior Army officer said, “We have put up the detailed proposals before the Army headquarters and it is in its final stages of approval. The idea has been met with support across the board.”

He said, “There will be four IBGs in the 9 Corps, 5-6 IBGs in 33 Corps and 3 under the 17 Corps to start with”, adding, “more such formations are up for approvals.”

He said, the shifting of the units will lead to firming up of formations with a troop strength of around 5000, meant for either offensive or defensive role.

While the offensive formations will be used to penetrate deep inside enemy territory, the defensive force will be bolstered lead formations, whenever required.

Keeping the task and terrain in mind, the IBGs can be constituted with units of Infantry, Armoured or Artillery divisions.