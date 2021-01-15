Demonstration of combat swarm drones for 1st time in history of Army Day parade

For the first time ever, India on Friday demonstrated an offensive swarm drone system at the annual Army Day parade in the national capital. The swarm drones can be efficiently used in the Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses/ Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD/DEAD) roles.

A total of 75 drones were demonstrated that are working autonomously to identify and take down targets with Kamikaze missions – attacking the enemy Air Defense sites or other critical infrastructural assets.

The Indian Army is celebrating the 73rd Army Day today. It is celebrated every year at all the command headquarters in order to honour the soldiers of our country who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood.