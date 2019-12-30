Delimitation still to get off the ground in J&K

The delimitation plan for Jammu and Kashmir is yet to take shape though four months have lapsed since the Centre brought in a law changing the status and structure of the erstwhile state, implying that elections cannot be scheduled there anytime soon. A final decision on redrawing the constituency boundaries is now expected only a couple of months later, and will depend on security considerations in the region, sources say.

Delimitation of constituencies is necessary for elections, and the process could take several months or even a year.Sources in key government offices that are expected to initiate the setting up of a Delimitation Commission for J&K- the first step told ET that there is no move on it.

The Election Commission of India held its first meeting on the proposed delimitation in August- days after Parliament passed the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, and surmised that a central communication was necessary to start the process.

The EC is also learnt to have closely looked for precedents at bifurcated states like Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and the recently carved out Andhra Pradesh. It also made known the legal position on the issue to the Law ministry in communications earlier this year.

The EC has pointed to Section 62(2) of the J&K Reorganisation Act which states that the Delimitation Commission, to be constituted under the Delimitation Act, 2002, “shall take effect from such date as the Central Government may, by order, published in the Official Gazette, specify”.While it was widely expected that such communication or notification would be issued after October 31- once the J&K Reorganisation Act is in effect- no such move has been made by the Centre so far.

Home Ministry officials said the process to kick-start delimitation in the newly-carved out UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh will be initiated by Union law ministry in consultation with the Election Commission and state administration. ET queries to the law ministry on the issue remained unanswered.

Delimitation of J&K

Article 170 of the Constitution deals with delimitation of constituencies for state legislative assemblies. They were extended to Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly were increased from 107 to 114 with due reservations for SC and STs. This also includes 24 seats reserved for Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).