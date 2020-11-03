Delighted to be visiting Nepal: Indian Army chief Naravane

| By

SOURCE: The Himalayan Times

Chief of Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said that he is delighted to be visiting Nepal.

“I am delighted to be visiting Nepal on the kind invitation & to meet my counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa. I am sure that this visit will go a long way in strengthening the bonds and friendships that the two armies cherish,” General Navarane was quoted as saying on ANI.

He further added that he was grateful for the opportunity to be calling on the Prime Minister of Nepal. “It is going to be a great honour for me to be conferred with honorary rank of ‘General of the Nepali Army’ by President of Nepal,” said the Indian chief.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Nepal shared today that the General’s visit would deepen the long-standing and customary bonds of friendship between the two Armies.

“His visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss the bilateral defence partnership and explore avenues to further strengthen it for mutual benefit,” embassy spokesperson Naveen Kumar said.