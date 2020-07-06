Delhi watches Kashmir parties’ silence on Ladakh with concern

By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

Delhi has taken a note of the deafening silence of the Kashmir-centric parties on the tense situation in Ladakh, especially after the June 15 clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. No Kashmiri Party condemned the killing of the Indian soldiers though they did condole the deaths. Newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Party condemned the killing of the soldiers in unequivocal terms.

Delhi, sources said, had also noted that there were no messages of solidarity with the nation in these times when the entire country stood rock solid with the Indian Army. “The least that they (Kashmiri parties) could have done was to condemn China for the murderous action against the Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley,” a highly placed source told The Tribune.

While these groups made fervent calls for the de-escalation of the situation in Ladakh, they were silent on the root cause of the clashes in which the Indian soldiers had died.

The theory of de-escalation was a balancing act where the aggressor China and India were placed equally.

Barring Apni Party’s leaders, there were no other voices among Kashmiri parties that condemned the Chinese action of the killing of the Indian soldiers triggered by some provocative actions of the PLA troops in Galwan Valley.

It was also noted that the NC and PDP had reflected on the different response of India towards Pakistan and China.

There is anger among the Kashmiri parties over the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two UTs. They believe that India had maltreated Kashmiri political leadership.