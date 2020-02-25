Delhi Violence: Police Constable Ratan Lal Died Of Bullet Injury, Confirms Autopsy Report

SOURCE: NEWS NATION

A day after Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal was killed in the North-East Delhi violence, the post-mortem report on Tuesday revealed the exact cause of his death. The autopsy report confirmed that the 42-year-old died of bullet injury and not due to stone-pelting. News Nation has details of the post-mortem report. “A bullet was stuck in Ratan Lal’s body. It entered from left shoulder and went to right shoulder.

It was removed during autopsy,” the report said. ‘Ratan Lal was shot dead,’ the autopsy report revealed. Lal belonged to Fathepur Tihwali village in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. Lal is survived by wife and three children. The Sikar resident had joined the Delhi Police on post of constable in 1998. He married a Jaipur resident in 2004.

A Times of India report said that he was popular among his friends for an impressive style of moustache. The report said that last year, Lal was enthusiastically speaking about the resemblance between his moustache and national hero Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. A year later, the brave policeman died fighting valiantly with the rioters on Monday. Ratan Lal was posted at Gokulpuri Police Station. He used to lie with his family in a house in Delhi’s Burari area. Reports say relatives have not informed Ratan Lal’s mother about his death.

He had just returned from his ancestral village and had promised his children that the family will go to Fathepur Tihwali to celebrate Holi next month. Lal was the eldest with two younger brothers. His siblings used to work as farmers.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear an application filed by former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking lodging of FIRs with regard to the recent violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law. The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph. The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday. In the application, Habibullah, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have also sought direction to authorities to ensure safety of women sitting on protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital. The apex court is slated to hear on Wednesday two separate petitions seeking removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh.

In their fresh application, Habibullah, Azad and Naqvi have alleged that “Kapil Mishra, who is known for making speeches to instigate crowds with violence and vandalism, carried out a pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station which is 2 km away from peaceful protests that were going on at Jaffrabad”.