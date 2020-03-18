Delhi riots: Over 1000 social media accounts were operated from Pakistan to incite violence, report security agencies

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Security agencies on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) said that over 1000 social media accounts were being operated from Pakistan to incite Delhi riots. The details shared by the agencies also revealed that the accounts were being operated from Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. The security agencies have also shared reports of 70 such social media handles which shared multiple tweets with the hashtag #DelhiRiots2020, #DelhiBurning, #ShameonDelhiPolice, #DelhiPoliceTruth, and #DelhiPoliceMurders. The tweets were done between February 25, 2020, and March 3, 2020, the time period when the Delhi riots happened.

The report further revealed that some tweets were also done with the Pakistan government’s official Twitter account. At least 53 persons were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that raged unabated in north-east Delhi for two days. Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital.

The Delhi police have arrested more than six people accused of being involved in the Delhi riot and murder of IB official Ankit Sharma’s. Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain was also taken into custody and the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have reportedly found evidence that proves the role of in the northeast Delhi violence.

Delhi police have received around 2162 video footage related to the incident and recovered more than 100 weapons which were used during the Delhi riots.