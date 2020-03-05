Delhi riots: IB official may have been killed to send a message

| By

SOURCE: TNN

The investigation into the death of intelligence official Ankit Sharma, according to multiple sources, indicates that there was a strong possibility of it being a “targeted killing” and not a random act of violence. The police have pieced together an initial sequence of events. Sharma had returned from office around 5pm on February 25 and stepped out with his friends. He, along with his friend, Kalu, and a few others were on one side of a ‘pulia’ (small bridge) while heavy stone-pelting was on from the other side. Sharma was at the front.

Eyewitnesses have told police that Sharma tripped over a stone and fell. Three-four men came from the other side and overpowered Sharma, who was then dragged away to the other side. “Curiously, they did not touch anyone else but him,” said a source.Sharma was possibly taken to a confined location (a house) as nobody saw him after. That’s where he is suspected to have been stripped and brutalised. His body was then dragged to the drain and dumped. The body, which had only undergarments on it, was fished out from the drain the next day.

The intelligence establishment – after analysing the prima facie sequence of events, some statements and initial medical opinion – is convinced that Sharma’s death appeared to be a murder with a motive. “The sequence indicates that the killers may have been trying to send across a message. This is bigger than what meets the eye,” a senior intelligence officer told TOI on Wednesday.

While the exact number of injuries on his body are not clear yet, doctors conducting the post-mortem had told a cop present there that it had at least 54 deep stab wounds.

Talking about ‘targeted killing’ becoming the strongest line of probe, an investigator said: “The fact that Sharma was abducted and taken away and not killed or harmed at the spot by the mob had raised suspicion at first. The theory has only been strengthened as the sequence of events has become clearer. Vengeance is clearly visible by the condition of the body. Nobody is killed like this usually by a mob,” he added.

Asked if they had any leads on suspects, a senior police officer said they were trying to identify the people who dragged him away based on the details of their appearance as recalled by eyewitnesses. “Leads from technical surveillance in the area is awaited. We are also trying to trace a group of Bangladeshi criminals whose location has come in the area around that time,” he added.