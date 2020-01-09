Delhi Police’s Special Cell Busts Isis Terror Module, 3 Terror Suspects Arrested

In a massive success, the special cell of the Delhi Police busted an ISIS terror module on Thursday. Three terrors suspects have been arrested. There are reports that the suspects were arrested after an encounter. The Delhi Police will hold a press conference shortly on the sensational development.

This is probably the first time that the ISIS suspects have been arrested in the national capital. Once controlling large swathes of Iraq and Syria, the ISIS has lost the clout in recent years. Last year in November, the National Investigation Agency sleuths had conducted searches in Thanjavur and Tiruchirappalli in connection with its probe into the ISIS module case and seized among others, laptops, mobile phones and an axe from the premises of two suspects.