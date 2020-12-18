Delhi Police To Quiz 30 Tibetans For Allegedly Promoting Anti-India Act For China: Sources

| By

SOURCE: Republic

It has been around ten months since the Delhi riots took place but the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and other security agencies are still probing the foreign link in the matter. The probe agencies have found a link that China was also somehow involved in the matter through its alleged agent Charlie Peng.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police believes that Peng pumped money into the anti-social activities through Tibet nationals. Top sources have confirmed that the Special Cell has made a list of 30 Tibetans among others who will be called to join the investigation.

“We will call them to join the investigation. They have links with Charlie Peng, the Chinese spy,” a highly placed source said. As per sources, the Chinese spy gave them money through different routes and this money was immediately withdrawn by them. Special Cell is probing whether this money was used in Delhi Riots or not.

The sources said that the money was given to these Tibetans through shell companies. A source said that as the money was immediately withdrawn by these people, it raises questions.

The Special Cell believes that this money was withdrawn and given to the people who might have been involved in Delhi riots or in anti-social activities. If sources are to be believed, the Delhi Police Commissioner also spoke to top officials of Special Cell and Crime Branch regarding this matter as it pertains to national security.

Now, the Special Cell has been asked by top brass to look into this criminal conspiracy matter and to make arrests. The Special Cell is also mulling to lodge several fresh FIRs over the matter. Republic Media Network tried to get a quote from top officials of the Special Cell but no one was available.