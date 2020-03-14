Delhi Police registers conspiracy case against tainted J&K DSP Davinder Singh

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has filed a case under conspiracy charges against suspended DSP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh. The special cell had filed the lawsuit 15 days ago. According to sources, a team of Delhi police arrived in Jammu earlier to take Singh with them on a 7-day production warrant. The tainted DSP will be produced at the Patiala House Court on Saturday (March 14) in a Delhi related case, sources said.

Singh has been accused of assisting the terrorists and of alleged involvement in the anti-India activities. On January 11, police arrested Davinder Singh on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway when he was transporting Naveed, Rafi and Irfan to Jammu. Police had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

After initial investigations by the J&K Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) intervened and on January 16 asked NIA to start the investigation into Singh’s arrest and take a close look at his alleged involvement with terror groups.

Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him. After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar. Since the arrest of Singh and the two Hizb militants, security agencies carried out multiple raids across the Union Territory, especially Srinagar and south Kashmir, and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition stashed by the officer and the terrorists.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking unit at Srinagar Airport and was one of the officials that received the 16-member delegation of foreign ambassadors which visited Kashmir. On January 13, he was suspended from his services.