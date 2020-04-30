Delhi Police invokes UAPA against JNU student Sharjeel Imam

The Delhi Police Wednesday invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Jawaharlal Nehru University PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam, months after arresting him in connection with the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in December 2019.

The development comes two weeks after the police accused Imam, 31, of allegedly instigating riots at the university on December 13 and 15 through “seditious” speeches outside campus, during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) last year.

Imam was arrested on February 17 on charges of 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) over a speech he delivered at AMU.