Delhi Police alerts electricity companies after SFJ’s ‘power cut’ call on R-Day

The Delhi Police has issued an alert to power companies days after Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an outlawed organisation, urged agitating farmers to disrupt electricity supply in the national capital on Republic Day.

SFJ, a pro-Khalistan group, has last week called upon the farmers protesting against the three farm laws to “plunge Delhi into darkness on R-day” by targeting the offices of discoms and disrupting the power supply in the national capital.

“The security has been tightened at power grid and power substations of BSES in Delhi after a threat from Sikhs For Justice was received by the company to disrupt the power supply of the national capital. Preventive measures will be take,” said Delhi Police

Thousands of farmers are scheduled to hold a tractor rally against the Centre’s farm laws in the national capital on Tuesday.

Call for power cut by SFJ

“You have sided with those who committed genocide of Sikhs. Now you are siding with the Modi government, who is responsible for the econocide of Punjab farmers. This is not 1990s; It’s 2021 and SFJ will hold all justices accountable under the international laws,” a message released by SFJ read, TOI reported.

The Union Home Ministry had banned SFJ for its alleged anti-national activities in 2019.

Urging farmers of Punjab to cut off the electricity supply in Delhi, SFJ’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a video message said that the power distribution companies – BSES Rajdhani and BSES Yamuna – are owned by the same “Ambanis” who will be the beneficiary under the newly-enacted agriculture Acts.

Pannun, who is engaged in radicalising, funding and motivating gullible youth into committing acts of arson and violence, is a legal advisor of SFJ. He is wanted by Punjab Police in several terror-related cases and for the Referendum 2020 campaign and is allegedly backed by Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Tractor rally on R-Day

Farmers protesting against farm laws were given formal permission from the Delhi Police on Sunday to hold the tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.

“Today there was a short meeting with officers of Delhi Police. We have got formal permission from Police for the tractor rally. As I told you earlier, ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ will be held on January 26 in a peaceful manner,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav told reporters on Sunday after a meeting with Delhi police.

Addressing a press conference, a senior police official said that agitating farmer unions will begin the parade from the Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri border points of Delhi where they have been protesting against the Central government’s new agricultural laws for nearly two months now.

“We have finally decided, we have agreed that we will have tractor rally also on that day (Republic Day) maintaining the sanctity and security arrangements of the Republic Day celebrations. For the security arrangements of the tractor rally, we will be providing required police deployment realising that there are elements of threat to create disturbance in the rally,” said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Intelligence, Delhi Police.