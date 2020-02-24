Delhi cop killed, DCP injured in clashes over CAA ahead of Trump’s visit

SOURCE: ENS

A head constable was killed in the clashes that broke out between pro- and anti-CAA groups after tension escalated in northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon, said the Delhi Police. A deputy commissioner of police injured in the clash has been hospitalised. A petrol pump was also set ablaze in North-East Delhi’s Bhajanpura area. Protesters earlier torched at least two houses and a fire tender in Jaffrabad and Maujpur, where clashes occurred for the second consecutive day, and also hurled stones at each other.

Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Delhi Police said that Section 144 has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district. The violence comes hours ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the National Capital.