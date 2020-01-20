DefExpo 2020: Lucknow, brace yourselves for the first-ever air show in February!

DefExpo 2020 is promising a lot of firsts for Lucknow and making it really exciting for us, the authorities will be hosting a stellar air show too, during this period. Hailed as one of the biggest events happening in Lucknow this year, the Defence Expo 2020 is a colossal biennial defence exhibition. We’ll be witnessing international aviation brands, taking over the Lucknow skies and it’s going to be a spectacle to behold.

Almost 900 exhibitors, including foreign companies, have registered for DefExpo 2020 and it’s being regarded as one of those events, which will add heaps to Lucknow’s repute. The theme of this expo, happening from the 5th-8th February, will portray India as an ‘Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub’, wherein the focus will be on ‘Digital Transformation of Defence’.

This exhibit is bringing along tight security measures along with it for the obvious reasons but it somehow includes dietary changes in our lives, for the given period.

What’s Happening?

Due to this major event in the city, the authorities have ordered a temporary closure of all meat shops in the area for the given period, on the terms of security arrangements. Along the 11 km stretch between Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport and Vrindavan Colony on Kanpur Road, residents and vendors will not be able to purchase and sell meat and fish in the area from January 20 to February 9.

Rafale fighter jet and F-35 Lightning II of US defence manufacturer Lockheed Martin, will be among the major attractions of the DefExpo-2020, which is why such measures have been undertaken. The fighter planes participating in the show will take off and land at the CCS Airport. According to officials, “Closing meat shops is essential to deter birds from the area to avoid accidents with planes.”

In a statement given by Arvind Rao, the nodal officer for the expo at Lucknow Municipal Corporation, it was mentioned, “The area has been declared a low-fly zone and the protocol involves closure of all meat shops in a seven km radius of the airport to make it a meat-free zone.”