DefExpo 2020: Largest ever! 880 exhibitors register; Rajnath Singh launches mobile app – It gives detailed information on all these things

| By

SOURCE: ZEE BIZ

In a massive feat, over 880 exhibitors have registered for the DefExpo, making it the largest ever. Also, Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh has launched the mobile app of the forthcoming DefExpo 2020 in New Delhi. The app is available on Apple App Store and Android Play Store. The main features of the app are ‘inform, engage and feedback’.

DefExpo 2020 Mobile App

-It provides detailed information about the day-to-day events; participating exhibitors; Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), guest speakers of seminars/webinars; publications i.e., electronic brochures and e-books; maps and directions of the venue and city weather.

-The app has been developed by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence (MoD) with the aim to engage with the visitors as well as exhibitors. Business-to-Business Exhibitor Connect; Exhibitor Chat; Ticket booking; accommodation in Tented City; Push notifications and social media are some of its salient features. Feedback mechanism in the app is another essential feature to further improve operations during the event.

DefExpo 2020: Review Meeting

The Raksha Mantri also reviewed the preparations of DefExpo 2020.

During the review meeting, senior officials informed him that a record number of over 880 exhibiters, including foreign companies, have registered so far, making it the largest ever defence exhibition surpassing the numbers of DefExpo 2018. The exhibition space booked by exhibiters has also gone up by 52 per cent to nearly 41,000 square metres compared to the last edition. Foreign delegations at the level of Defence Minister and Service Chief are confirmed from 18 countries. Dozens of MoUs are also expected to be inked during the Expo.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra and other senior officials attended the review meeting.

DefExpo 2020: Dates, location, theme?

-The DefExpo 2020 is scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 05-08,2020.

-The theme of the expo is ‘India: The Emerging DefenceManufacturing Hub’.

-Detailed information about DefExpo 2020 is available at www.defexpo.gov.in.