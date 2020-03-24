Defence, paramilitary forces on standby as lockdown begins

| By

SOURCE: The Tribune

As the government enforces a lockdown in the districts that have reported Covid-infected cases in their respective jurisdictions, the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces have been placed on standby for assisting the civil administration in cases of any exigency. According to sources, while there has been no formal requisition of defence forces or paramilitray forces in this regard so far, these forces could be deployed if the need so arises.

“We have placed earmarked formations on the alert which would be moved to assist the civil authorities if called for,” an officer said. “This could be for reinforcing the local police for maintaining law and order, positioning additional medical teams and quarantine facilities, crowd control, providing emergency evacuation of patients or provisioning essential commodities in remote areas,” he added.

An officer, however, clarified that placing defence and home ministry forces on standby did not mean that the situation would get out of hand. “Such actions are standard procedures so that no time is lost if any emergency situation is to be dealt with,” he said. “We regularly liaise with local civilian authorities as well as carry out mock drills in this regard,” he added.

Sources point out that since localities where confirmed coronavirus cases are detected have to be sealed and people prevented from moving around, the manpower requirement for enforcing such directives is huge. In addition to dealing with the fallout of coronavirus, regular law enforcement and security duties also have to be undertaken.

Security in some areas has also been stepped up as essential services are not to be disrupted. The IAF is also on standby to airlift personnel or essential supplies, sources said. Since railway and public transport services have also been suspended, the forces could assist the civil population in emergency movement.

The Armed Forces and paramilitary organisations are already running quarantine camps for travellers who are returning from abroad. They have also issued extensive guideline to in their rank and file for measure to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The militaries of many countries affected by Covid are actively engaged in combating the pandemic in their respective countries.