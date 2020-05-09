Defence Ministry signs nearly Rs 1200 crore contract for modernisation of airfield infrastructure

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday signed a contract of nearly Rs 1,200 crore for modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure (MAFI) of 37 airfields for Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard with Tata Power SED (TPSED) in the national capital. The MAFI Phase-II is a follow-on programme based on MAFI Phase-I that included up-gradation of 30 airfields of IAF. The airfields modernised under MAFI Phase-I have been of immense benefit to both military and civil users.

The project is a turnkey project that includes installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment like Cat-II Instrument Landing System (ILS) and Cat II Air Field Lightning System (AFLS), etc. The modern equipment around the airfield will also be directly connected to Air Traffic Control (ATC), thereby providing excellent control of the airfield systems to the air traffic controllers.

The up-gradation of navigational aids and infrastructure under this project would enhance the operational capability by facilitating air operations of military and civil aircraft even in poor visibility and adverse weather condition while enhancing aerospace safety.

The contract will provide impetus to the domestic industry in the prevailing situation. The project will give a boost to over 250 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which will be directly benefited from being involved in the execution of various activities of this project.

This contract would aid in infusing the much-needed capital in the market and boost employment generation in such fields as communications, avionics, information technology, apart from civil and electrical equipment and construction.