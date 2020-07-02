Defence Ministry Clears 248 Astra Missile, 200 for IAF and 48 for Navy

SOURCE: IDRW NEWS NETWORK

In a major boost to the Indian armed forces, the Defence Ministry has cleared the acquisition of 248 Astra Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missiles, marking the first acquisition of the indigenous DRDO-developed missiles. Of these missiles, the Navy will get 48 Astra missiles for its MiG-29K fighter jets, while 200 missiles have been acquired for its 33 new Russian fighter planes including 12 Su-30 MKIs and 21 MiG-29s. Proposals worth Rs 38,900 crore have been cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council, of which Rs 31,130 crore would be from the Indian industry.

ASTRA is a Beyond Visual Range (BVR) class of Air-to-Air Missile (AAM) system designed to be mounted on fighter aircraft. The missile is designed to engage and destroy highly maneuvering supersonic aircraft. The missile has all-weather day and night capability. The missile is being developed in multiple variants to meet specific requirements. The ASTRA Mk-I Weapon System integrated with SU-30 MkI aircraft is being inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) and can be launched in autonomous and buddy mode of operation with features for Lock-On-Before Launch (LOBL) and Lock-On After Launch (LOAL).