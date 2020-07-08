Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs meeting to review border infrastructure

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday chaired a high-level assembly to evaluation the progress of assorted infrastructure initiatives beneath building on the Line of Precise Management (LAC) with China and Line of Management (LoC) with Pakistan.

The assembly was attended by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and senior officers of the Ministry. Border Roads Organisation (BRO) chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh and different officers have been additionally current on the assembly and reviewed concerning the progress in ongoing infrastructure initiatives on border areas.

In line with an official press launch, the state of ahead connectivity to frame areas was reviewed and the constant want of boosting the continued initiatives and to expedite the development of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels within the border areas was mentioned.

A significant surge in outcomes delivered by BRO is clear from the truth that BRO has executed 30 per cent extra works in FY 2019-20 as in comparison with FY 2018-19. BRO has labored incessantly even throughout the restrictions imposed because of COVID-19 with out affecting the progress of assorted initiatives.

Regardless of unprecedented snowfall, breaking a 60 years’ outdated document, all strategic passes and roads have been cleared this yr for visitors about one month earlier than their common yearly opening dates. BRO executed Snow Clearance works on 149 roads (of 3965 Km) in J&Ok, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. This ensured fast & early motion of troops and logistics to ahead areas.

BRO has additionally inducted newest gear and machines and has launched trendy building strategies after profitable trials to expedite works on surfacing with cementations base, use of plastics, geotextiles and many others. and numerous methods for slope stabilization.

Trials have additionally been carried out efficiently for indigenously produced modular bridges in collaboration with GRSE beneath the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Make in India Initiative. This may revolutionise the bridge laying functionality in ahead areas.

Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of BRO for its contribution to the Nationwide Safety.